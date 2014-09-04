CAUGHT ON VIDEO: Teen with autism victimized in disgusting ALS ice challenge prank

Parents of the teen who had bodily fluids poured on him during a bogus ALS challenge. (Source: WOIO)

Ready to complete the ALS ice bucket challenge, a local teen waits to feel the shock of cold water, but what was poured on him instead has shocked the community.

Bay Village Police are investigating a group of teens accused of playing a cruel joke on a classmate who has autism. Authorities say the victim is a 14-year-old boy.

The teens allegedly convinced the victim to do the ALS ice bucket challenge, but instead of dumping water and ice on the teen, they chose to fill the bucket with feces, urine, cigarette butts and spit.

"It shouldn't happen to any child with special needs or not," said the teen's father, David Mensen.

The teen's parents say on Tuesday night, a group of classmates invited their son to one of their houses to do the challenge, while just wearing his underwear.





"He didn't want to and they said, 'No, you have to. It's a challenge.' They had it all set up," said the teen's mother.





The group then posted the video to Instagram. Meanwhile, the teen returned home and said nothing to his parents, until another friend brought it to their attention.





"He was afraid to tell us what happened. He was embarrassed. He was afraid," said Mensen.

After seeing the video, the victim's parents reported the incident to police.

On Sept. 4, Bay Village Schools released a statement to students, parents, staff and community members:

Dear Bay Village students, parents, staff and community members:

Many of our students and staff members have been participating in fundraising for ALS through the Ice Bucket Challenge. It hurts us deeply to see such a wonderful effort twisted to deliberately cause someone pain.

We are supporting our Bay Village Police Department as they vigilantly work to complete their investigation in this case.

CLICK HERE TO READ THE ENTIRE STATEMENT

Bay Village Police tell 19 Action News that they hope to have their investigation wrapped up in a timely manner.

So far, no charges have been filed. News of the prank traveled quickly around the tight-knit community.

"I'm disgusted by that. Would would want to do something like that?" asked Alisha Samuels. "Expel them, definitely, 'cause that's just wrong in every sense of the word."

"It's really terrible. It's really sad. They took something that's for a good cause and took advantage of someone," Annie Carter said.

Although their son is doing well and bravely returned to school, the parents have a message for the teens that humiliated him:

"I hope you will be punished to the full extent of the law, which still to me would not be enough, but that's what I wish," said Mensen.

School officials say no disciplinary action will be taken until after police have completed their investigation.

As a result of this incident, several community members have planned a peaceful vigil against bullying to show that hate is not tolerated in Bay Village. The event will take place off school grounds, in front of the Bay Village High School on Wolf Road on Friday, Sept. 5 at 6:15 p.m.

Like 19 Action News on Facebook for the latest news, weather, sports and giveaways.

Copyright 2014 WOIO. All rights reserved.