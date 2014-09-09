Recipe: Melt's Parmageddon & Kraut Spice Mix

The Parmageddon

Ingredients –

• 2 slices prepped Bread

• 4 slices of Cheddar Cheese (4oz)

• 2 Pierogi

• 1/2oz Vegetable Oil

• 1 cup Napa Cabbage

• 2oz (V) Sautéed Onions

• 1tsp Kraut Spice

• 1/2 Cup Cider Vodka Mix (50% Vodka & 50% Cider Vinegar)

• 4oz (V) Napa Vodka Kraut

Procedure –

Sauté Station

• Heat sauté pan over high heat for 30 seconds. Add Vegetable Oil and heat for an additional 30 seconds.

• Add Pierogi to pan ribbon side up. Sauté for approximately 30 seconds until browned, flip the Pierogi and equally brown the opposite side

• Flip Pierogi again and add Onions, Cabbage and Kraut Spice

Sauté for 20 seconds

• Add Vodka Cider Vinegar blend, sauté and allow to reduce until nearly all the liquid is gone

Flat Top Station

• Toast 2 slices of Bread

• Add 4 slices of Sharp Cheddar Cheese to each slice of bread

• Add Pierogi evenly to one side of Bread

• Add Napa Vodka Kraut and Onion mixture evenly to other half of bread

Oven Station

• Remove the bread with tongs and place the bread open face on a small sheet tray

• Place the bread in the oven for 3 minutes or until the cheese is completely melted

• Remove the sheet tray and close the sandwich. Place the closed sandwich on the cutting board at the window position

Window Station

• Use standard cutting and plating procedure

Information –

• Vegetarian and CAN be made Vegan

Vegetarian/Vegan Substitute

• Vegan Cheddar Cheese

Allergen –

• Gluten, Onion, Dairy, Seed (caraway seed), Alcohol

Parmageddon / potato & onion pierogi, fresh napa vodka kraut, sautéed onions, sharp cheddar – $11.00 V, VG

Kosher Salt ¼ cup

Black Pepper ¼ cup

Celery Seed ½ cup

Coriander 1/8 cup

Caraway Seed ½ cup

Chili Powder 1 tbsp

Brown Sugar ¾ cup

Place all ingredients into MEDIUM mixing bowl and blend with wire whip. Mix till all ingredients are well incorporated.

Store in round 1 quart containers with a lid.

Date and Label lid

Place on spice rack for storage.