Cause of death determined for 7-week-old

The Summit County Medical Examiner has released the autopsy of the infant police say died after her babysitter abused her.

The report says that 7-week-old Emily Cortes died from blunt force trauma to the head. Police have ruled her death a homicide.

The child's babysitter, 49-year-old Laura Flores-Santiallian is facing criminal charges.

Last Thursday morning Flores-Santiallian, who doesn't speak English, asked her neighbor to call 911 after she found the baby unresponsive in her home.

"She's only had the baby for four days. The mother drops her off at 4:30 a.m. because she works," says her neighbor Lisa Orr.

Neighbors say Flores-Santiallian has been running a daycare at her home for about seven years.

The state of Ohio requires a license for home-based daycares with more than seven children.

It's unknown if Flores-Santiallian had a license, but her neighbor believes she was watching seven children.

But what the autopsy report didn't show, was when and how the baby was hit in the head.

A question police will be working to answer over the next few days.

