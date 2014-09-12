Victim's families demand to know how Lane escaped

"We're horrified that the event happened, but we are also coming together as a family. We are staying strong," said Annamarie Iannetta, describing what it was like for her family to find out that the Chardon High School Shooter T.J. Lane was on the run.

Danny Parmertor was Annamarie's cousin. Danny died along with his classmates Russell King and Demetrius Hewlin.



"We have more answers than questions right now. We want to know how this can happen?" adds Iannetta.



Danny's Mom and Dad were notified by police that Lane had escaped from Allen Correctional Facility. They didn't want to be interviewed for this story, but asked Annamarie to speak on their behalf.



"For them, it hits them hard. It reminds them of that day. It reminds them that every moment when they wake up, every second, Danny is not there. He is not going to be there," says Iannetta.



Family members are now demanding answers, why isn't Lane being held in a higher security prison?



"Who knows? He got out once. Can he get out again? God, I hope not, because I know for myself and my family, we are no longer going to fear T.J. Lane. We are not going to let him bully us," says Iannetta.

Danny's family wants to keep their focus on remembering his life. They are in the middle of preparing for their next scholarship fundraiser.