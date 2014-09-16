Lorain woman says boyfriend held her hostage in her own home for 2 months

Neighbors who shared a wall with a woman, who says she was held captive in her apartment on Oakhill Boulevard in Lorain, say they are flabbergasted to see the news.

Sixty-year-old Juliann Steiner told police her boyfriend, 42-year-old Wayne Collins Jr., took her hostage, locking her in her bedroom. She also told police if she tried to go out of her apartment door, Collins would grab her and throw her back in the bedroom.

Police say she was somehow able to put a note on her neighbor's door.

The note said, "Please help. He is holding me hostage and has shut off all communication. He is beating me."

Dale Hall was the neighbor that got the note and took action.

"I looked at it and I thought what? And my thought wave was to do a Charles Ramsey right through the door, but I called a friend of mine, and she advised me. Let's go to the police station," said Hall.

Police found Steiner and Collins inside the apartment. Collins was arrested and taken into custody. Hall says he never really noticed anything unusual.

"It's crazy right next door to you-after Cleveland, with the three angels. It's just crazy. You don't know what's going on. Always keep an eye out, and be on the lookout," added Hall.

Steiner said she was too shaken up to be interviewed about what happened. The officer on the scene noticed bruises from her shoulders to her hands.

Collins was charged with violating a protection order, domestic violence and kidnapping. He's being held in the Lorain County Jail.

