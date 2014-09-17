Dominic Mancuso's Editorial: State prison system needs review

After TJ Lane's prison break, a thorough and independent probe of the entire state prison system is in order. (Source: WOIO)

Word that TJ Lane and two other inmates had escaped from prison was alarming enough. But there's no escaping the fact that the prison break-out should never have happened in the first place.

Lane was serving three life sentences for the Chardon School murders. A fellow escapee is doing time for killing a 5-year old girl. So what on earth were they doing at a minimum-medium security facility in Lima?

And what does it say about prison security when convicted killers can climb a ladder and hop a fence without detection? Especially after the facility was warned that an escape was in the works.

The families of the victims deserve answers and so does the general public. A thorough and independent probe of the entire state prison system is in order.

No "getting out of jail free" cards here. Someone needs to be held accountable.

I'm Dominic Mancuso and that's how we see it.

Like 19 Action News on Facebook for the latest news, weather, sports and giveaways.

Copyright 2014 WOIO. All rights reserved.