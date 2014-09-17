Cancer support dog goes missing in Kent

Noah has been by Rosetta's side ever since she was diagnosed with cancer. (Source: Rosetta Perry)

When Rosetta Perry was diagnosed with cancer, her dog, Noah, was right by her side during treatment. But now that he has been missing for more than a week, she's had to face her illness alone.



"Noah's very calming for her, and with him being gone and not knowing where he is, that's very upsetting," said Wendy Wendt, a friend of the owner.

Wendt is part of a local group of friends looking for the Shetland Sheepdog.

Noah and Rosetta live in Kentucky, but Noah travels across the country with a co-owner for dog shows.

Noah was last seen at Super 8 Motel in Kent, while his other owner was in the parking lot.

"She was loading her car and Noah, and something spooked him," said Wendt.

Noah ran off and hasn't been seen since.

Bloodhounds tracked Noah's scent to an area near Super 8, but as days pass with no signs of Noah, friends are growing concerned not only for Noah, but for Rosetta.

"We're afraid of what that's going to do for her health," explained Wendt.

Wendt says there is a $500 reward for anyone with information that leads to his return.

"She has a good feeling that she will get her dog back and someone's seen something," Wendt said.

Anyone with information is encouraged to call Rosetta Perry at 502-348-4143.

Copyright 2014 WOIO. All rights reserved.

