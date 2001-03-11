Answers To Questions About Bacterial Meningitis - Cleveland 19 News Cleveland, OH

Answers To Questions About Bacterial Meningitis

Here are answers to the most commonly asked questions about bacterial meningitis from Dr. Peter Sullivan of Parma Community Hospital:

Q: Why do children seem to get it most often?

A: They tend to be confined in the classroom, in closer spaces. And they're able to pass the disease more frequently.

Q: Can adults be infected?

A: In general, there's less risk than children, but there is some risk.

Q: What symptoms should I look for in my child?

A: Fever, headache, stiff neck, sensitivity to light. Meningitis is something that will develop relatively quickly.

Q: Should we vaccinate?

A: People who are closely exposed will be given a shot to prevent the infection. In general, for a single case, they would not.

Q: Is there anything we can do to prevent an onset?

A: In general, this is probably a sporadic case that just happened to one or two people.

According to the Ohio Health Department, there were 94 cases of meningitis in Ohio in 2000.

