Answers To Questions About Bacterial Meningitis

Here are answers to the most commonly asked questions about bacterial meningitis from Dr. Peter Sullivan of Parma Community Hospital:

Q: Why do children seem to get it most often?

A: They tend to be confined in the classroom, in closer spaces. And they're able to pass the disease more frequently.

Q: Can adults be infected?

A: In general, there's less risk than children, but there is some risk.

Q: What symptoms should I look for in my child?

A: Fever, headache, stiff neck, sensitivity to light. Meningitis is something that will develop relatively quickly.

Q: Should we vaccinate?

A: People who are closely exposed will be given a shot to prevent the infection. In general, for a single case, they would not.

Q: Is there anything we can do to prevent an onset?

A: In general, this is probably a sporadic case that just happened to one or two people.

According to the Ohio Health Department, there were 94 cases of meningitis in Ohio in 2000.