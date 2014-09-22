3 Suspects in Cleveland Heights bar murder arrested - Cleveland 19 News Cleveland, OH

3 Suspects in Cleveland Heights bar murder arrested

CLEVELAND HEIGHTS, OH (WOIO) -

Cleveland Heights Police have arrested three suspects in connection with the murder of 25-year-old Arrion Smiley. 

Jamahl Drake and Darius Wills were arrested and charged with aggravated murder. They are being held on $500,000 bond. Also arrested was Anthony Hunt, charged with complicity to aggravated murder. His bond was set at $250,000. 

19 Action News Reporter Ed Gallek has learned that Drake, 28, was arrested Wednesday morning at the Cuyahoga County Justice Center.

He was there for a pretrial hearing on an unrelated charge and somebody there recognized him and he was taken into custody. The circumstances surrounding Wills' and Hunt's arrests are unclear. 

The suspects were involved in an argument outside the Double R Bar and Grill early Saturday morning.

They allegedly fired multiple rounds into the bar, killing Smiley, who was there celebrating a friend's birthday.

She leaves behind a young daughter.

Another woman was shot in the leg, but escaped with only minor injuries.

