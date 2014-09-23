Third suspect sought in deadly gas station shooting in Canton

Canton Police have confirmed to 19 Action News that two suspects, believed to be in their 20's, were killed during a scuffle with a clerk after an attempted armed robbery.

Ronnie Lawson was also shot and killed by the clerk. (Source: Canton Police)

Antonio Garcia was shot and killed by the clerk. (Source: Canton Police)

Two suspects were killed during an attempted gas station robbery in Canton. (Source: WOIO)

The Canton Police Department has released surveillance video and 911 calls connected to Monday night's deadly robbery attempt at a Marathon gas station. Two of the suspects were killed, but one is still on the run.



The video, which shows three men walking into the 9th Street SW gas station, was released at an 11 a.m. news conference.

Police say two of the suspects, identified as Antonio Garcia, 23, and Ronnie Lawson, 21, were shot and killed by a clerk at the location.

The shooting followed an attempted robbery and a scuffle with the clerk.

The clerk was shot in the hip and leg during the melee. His injuries are non-life-threatening. The gas station manager says the clerk is recovering well in the hospital.

Police are still searching for a third suspect. He is described as being either black or Hispanic with a thin to medium build. He is the one wearing the white mask in the surveillance picture. Police do not know if he was injured in the shooting.

Police also recovered two guns from the suspects.

If you have any information call Canton Police at 330-649-5800.

The clerk has not been charged.

"Last night was probably the first night and the last night he wants to pull a gun on somebody," said Gary, a man who frequents the Marathon.

Gary said the clerk, named Lance, wore a gun on his hip for protection.

"I asked him if he'd ever shot it and he said no, he just uses it for target shooting."





That practice may have saved his life Monday night.





