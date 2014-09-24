Dominic Mancuso's Editorial: Meatless Mondays

One of every three Clevelanders lives in poverty. City schools scored an "F" in the state achievement test. And many of the potholes from last winter still haven't been fixed.





So what's City Council up to? Well, it found time to pass a resolution calling for "Meatless Mondays," a day dedicated to dumping our burgers and Reubens for a root vegetable salad.





What's next? "Taco-free Tuesdays?" What about "Wheat-less Wednesdays"? Or…how about a meat buy-back program? Turn in a rump roast, get a free gift card in return.





Hey, we have no beef with promoting good nutrition. But since when did our City Council become nutrition experts, as well as the food police?





Our city lawmakers have enough on their plates without planning our menus. (We'll leave that to first lady Michelle Obama.)





I'm Dominic Mancuso and that's how we see it.



