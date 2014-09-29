Students lacing up for cancer

Jackie Custar, who has been diagnosed with Leukemia, says hearing about the compassion of others gives her strength. (Source: WOIO)

The yellow laces cost just $5 and support families and cancer research. (Source: WOIO)

If you live in Summit County, you may have seen a few high school athletes sporting gold shoelaces. It's their way of bringing awareness to childhood cancer and the support is spreading!





Jackie Custar lists all the things she misses since being diagnosed with Leukemia:





"Going to movies and hanging out, and definitely sports."





Custar is one of 100 children who are diagnosed with cancer at Akron Children's Hospital each year.





Dr. Jefferey Hord, with Akron Children's Hospital, explains childhood cancer is not only a physical burden, but a financial strain, as well.





"Easily some of the things we deal with could cost a million dollars," said Hord.





That's where the yellow laces come in.





At St. Vincent St. Mary High School , students are helping in a national nonprofit organization called " Go 4 the Goal ." People can purchase the yellow laces from the organization for $5 and wear them in support of September's Childhood Cancer Awareness Month. The proceeds benefit families and cancer research.





Even though there a just few days left in September, the support across northeast Ohio is growing and shows no sign of stopping, thanks to social media.





Rachel Iacofano started the quickly-spreading movement at her school.





"Each team is wearing it this week for our homecoming week," Iacofano said.





Cuyahoga Falls, Crestwood , and Hoban high schools have also shown their support.





Since 2011, Go 4 the Goal has given out 250,000 yellow laces across the country. Since this is a local fundraiser, all the money raised will go right back to Akron Children's Hospital.





Custar says hearing about the compassion of others gives her strength.





"It makes us stronger and makes us believe more," she said.





Like 19 Action News on Facebook for the latest news, weather, sports and giveaways.