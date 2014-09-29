Family and friends remember man killed in fiery accident

A steady stream of friends and familyvisited the charred spot on Valley Road where a 45-year-old man burned to deathin a fiery crash.

Ace Rodriguez says the man, whose namehas not been released from the medical examiner's office, was at his fundraiserjust before the accident.

"He was actually at my fundraiser for ALS. I am an ALS patient, andhe was there with me and my family," said Rodriguez, "I'm justdevastated by what happened. He was at my event, and I'm so sorry for hisfamily. They've got to be torn up. I want to thank (him) for beingthere for me in his final moments."



Police say the victim was driving at a high rate of speed in a 1998 Toyota 4Runner Sport when he failed to negotiate a curve in the road, slamming into autility pole. His SUV then spun around, collided with another vehicle,and then burst into flames. Eyewitnesses heard the victim calling forhelp, but couldn't do anything to help. The fire coming from the SUV wasjust too hot. The victim burnt to death. No one else washurt. The victim was a father and an employee of Lutheran MetropolitanMinistries, according to his Facebook page.



"Awesome person, awesome person, loved my so many people. It's sosad what happened," added Rodriguez.



Neighbors like Donna Weekley are haunted by what they saw and heard, sayingthis is a dangerous stretch of road.



"It's terrible. They should have caution lights or something about the turnbecause that's not the first accident," said Weekley.

A family member said the victim wouldhave celebrated his 46th birthday this week.

Cleveland Police are still investigating.

