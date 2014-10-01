Employee fatally shoots co-worker, then drinks tequila

A sign was posted saying the restaurant will be closed until Thursday. (Source: WOIO)

Alliance Police and the Stark County Coroner's Office are still investigating. (Source: WOIO)

The shooting happened at the Blue Fig on West State Street in Alliance. (Source: Google Maps)

Alliance Police and the Stark County Coroner's Office are investigating after a homicide at the Blue Fig restaurant in Alliance on Wednesday.

Police say around 1:50 p.m., officers responded to the restaurant after numerous 911 calls reported a person inside the restaurant was shooting a handgun and at least one person was injured.

Upon officers arrival, the man exited the building and was in the parking lot holding the handgun. He surrendered without incident.

According to police, one person inside the restaurant was found with an estimated four gunshot wounds. The victim was pronounced dead at the scene by the coroner.

Although the restaurant was filled with customers, police say there were no other injuries.

The victim was employee Akira Kirksey, 26, of Alliance.

Police arrested employee Peter Ortiz, 56, of Alliance, and have charged him with aggravated murder, possessing a firearm while under disability, as well as possessing a firearm in a liquor establishment.

Initial investigation indicates that the two men argued earlier at work. Ortiz left the building and returned a short time later and approached Kirksey. They briefly exchanged words before Ortiz took out the handgun and started shooting.

Police say Ortiz then walked to the bar area of the restaurant, drank from a bottle of tequila, then walked back and shot Kirksey a final time. After, Ortiz walked outside to meet police.

Ortiz is currently being held in the Stark County Jail without bond, pending his arraignment in Alliance Municipal Court on Friday.

While the shooting remains under investigation by the police and coroner, it is not believed that any other person is involved at this time.

