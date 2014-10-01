Fight brewing over powdered alcohol product in Akron

A fight is brewing in the city of Akron over " Palcohol ." It's a powdered alcohol product and could be coming to a store shelf near you.

Perhaps it's strange, but it's very real. Palcohol is one step closer to sitting on the shelves, but not if Akron Councilman Jeff Fusco can stop it.





"We see a lot of potential for abuse," said Fusco.





Fusco drafted a resolution to ban Palcohol in Akron.





Akron City Council unanimously passed it on Monday night.





Palcohol is waiting final approval by the FDA and if it gets approved, it could be available for purchase within the next few months.





"You can put it on food. If you're at a restaurant and you walk away, someone could put it in your

water," said Fusco.





Some people believe that powered alcohol has more potential for abuse, but the creator says all the misconceptions about the product aren't true.





Palcohol creator Mark Phillips says it's unlikely people will snort Palcohol because it burns. He says it won't dissolve quickly if someone tries to spike a drink. Plus, he believes the package is not easy to conceal.





Fusco says he believes the risks are still too high, and he wants to see this resolution spread throughout the state.





"We're asking our other counterparts across the city to do the same," said Fusco.



