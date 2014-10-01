Dominic Mancuso's Editorial: Political Debates

These days in the game of politics, it's anything but politics as usual. More and more, candidates are giving voters the silent treatment, choosing to bypass traditional political debates.

Marcia Fudge, Josh Mandel and now Governor Kasich are just some of the incumbents giving constituents the cold shoulder.

Debates play an essential role in the political process by letting voters know where candidates stand on vital issues—beyond their canned 30-second sound bites.

From Lincoln-Douglas to Nixon-Kennedy, debates have influenced elections and helped change the course of our nation's history.

Ohio's tight-lipped politicians need to be heard as well. And that, folks is not open for debate.

I'm Dominic Mancuso. And that's how we see it.

Copyright 2014 WOIO. All rights reserved.