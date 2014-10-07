Bomb Squad responds to Gorge Metro Park in Cuyahoga Falls

A relaxing weekend walk in Cuyahoga Falls turned into an alarming experience when a hiker walking the Gorge Trail in Gorge Metro Park came upon something suspicious alongside the path.

On Sunday, the Summit County Sheriff's Bomb Squad came out and found an improvised explosive device about a half mile down the trail.

"It looked similar to a soda can, about 3 inches tall and 2 inches at the bottom, wrapped completely in silver duct tape with a piece of hobby fuse about 8 inches coming out of the top," explained inspector Bill Holland with the Summit County Sheriff's Department.

After detonating the device, the squad rendered it safe and removed the debris from the scene.

Inside the bomb was black powder, the kind of explosives you'd find in fireworks.

"It could have done quite a bit of damage, depending on the proximity of the person when it detonated. Could have caused serious bodily harm or maybe death," Holland said.

Park regulars are relieved the hiker spoke up.

"It could've hurt somebody very easily," said Terry Pickenpaugh.

"It's still a dangerous thing. Someone could get hurt badly. We just have to pay attention to everything and make sure we're watching out for things like that. I think we need to do that now," said Charlotte Pickenpaugh.

The trails at the Gorge Metro Park were closed for approximately 10 minutes during the ordeal.

Cuyahoga Falls Police are now investigating, but so far there have been no arrests and no leads.

Like 19 Action News on Facebook for the latest news, weather, sports and giveaways.