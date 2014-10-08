Future of Rolling Acres Mall remains uncertain

The owner's bankruptcy has delayed the chance for another auction of the property. (Source: WOIO)

Since closing, the parking lot and buildings have become in disrepair. (Source: WOIO)

No sale for the vacant Rolling Acres Mall in Akron -- at least not any time soon. A sheriff's sale was cancelled, after the owner filed for bankruptcy.





For some, it's hard to believe the 1.3 million-square-foot, beautiful, (once) bustling shopping hub has been reduced to an eyesore in the city of Akron.





"This was the place to be, and it went from that to this desolate dump," said David Sanzone, who works with the Akron Metro RTA.





It seems it will remain that way for now. Although on Tuesday, many had high hopes the property would be purchased with the promise of a revival. The Rolling Acres property was up for sale at the sheriff's sale auction, but it was abruptly taken off the market when the property's California-based owner, Premier Ventures LLC, filed for bankruptcy.





According to officials, this will prevent Summit County from auctioning off the property for at least another two months.





According to county records, since buying Rolling Acres in 2010, Premier Ventures was delinquent in paying property taxes, which lead to foreclosure.





The mall shut down in 2008, and since then, the neglected parking lot and buildings are in disrepair.





But Sanzone is making good use of the space. He uses the empty lots to train bus drivers.





"We had a good relationship with Rolling Acres, as you can see, the transit center right out front," explained Sanzone.





The letdown is widespread, but Akron officials say they are supportive and waiting for a viable plan from the current property owner. If there isn't one presented, they say they will move forward with the next best opportunity.



