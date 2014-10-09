Hofbrauhaus Beer Hall opens its doors for the first time

There was a lot to do as employees at Hofbrauhaus Beer Hall prepared to open it's doors for the first time at 5 p.m. Thursday.

"This place is unlike anything Cleveland has seen," said Marketing Manager Andrea Mueller.

"Great beer hall, very beautiful just like the one we have in Unich," described Hofbrauhaus Chairman Maximilian Erlmeier.

Tonight Clevelanders will be able to experience the German microbrewey that's built just like the 400 year Hofbrauhaus in Germany.

"We brew about a thousand gallons a day," said Mueller.

Mueller describes tonight's event as a "soft" opening, but a grand opening will be held on October 22 when building renovations will be complete.

Hofbrauhaus is nestled in downtown Cleveland's theatre district.

It's an area that's experienced a lot of growth with construction and developments around Cleveland State University and Playhouse Square.

Not only does Hofbrauhaus provide an authentic German experience, but also jobs.

Two hundred employees were hired to work at Hofbrauhaus, and applications are still being accepted.

New hire Jason Townsend moved here from New York a year ago.

"Since I've been here I've seen so much development in this area," said Townsend.

With cultural and entertainment Hofbrauhaus seems to be a welcome addition to an area on the rise.

"A lot of things are going on in Cleveland and I think we're apart of the great things that will happen for the future," said Erlmeier.

