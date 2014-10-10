Garden Center looking for owner of found class ring

A worker at Rock Pile Garden Center in Avon found a valuable and antique class ring in their supply yard. Now they're hoping 19 Action News can help find its rightful owner.

"We did put it on our website, www.therockpile.com with a picture so hopefully someone would find it. But no luck…we didn't have anyone come in," said Brian See.

See says they are trying to do the right thing. Ever since a gold class ring showed up on their property, they've been trying to put it back on the right finger.



"Just because of the sentimental value behind the ring, you definitely know someone is missing this ring and we want to return it. Hopefully we can find the rightful owner," he said.



The original owner, if still alive, would be 100 years old. It's a lady's ring, marked West Tech High, Class of 1932. And there's another detail that should help determine who it belongs to.



"The inscription on the ring….if a person comes to tell us what the inscription says, then the ring is theirs," See said.



The ring was discovered in late spring, in the natural stone area of their yard, a place where customers load their own material on to wagons.



See says of all the things they dig up in their line of work, this is certainly the most interesting.



"We mostly find credit cards and keys. We do sometimes come across jewelry, but it's very rare to find," he said.

