Dominic Mancuso's Editorial: The half million dollar mistake

Here at 19 Action News, we take our role as a government watchdog seriously - making sure tax dollars are collected efficiently and spent wisely.As our Chief Investigator Carl Monday discovered, that wasn't the case at an old bus garage that RTA leased to a popular online used-car dealer.For more than a year and a half, RTA mistakenly under-billed the dealer by over $150,000 - a mistake that would have grown to a half million dollars over the course of the contract.To RTA's credit, it acted quickly after 19 Action News brought it to their attention. RTA demanded payment and seized the garage and the luxury vehicles inside.But it's worth asking, how did no one at RTA catch the error? And what about the auto dealer who had to know that they were paying only $150 a month in rent— not nearly the $10,000 a month they were supposed to pay? These are questions the county prosecutor may want to ask.I'm Dominic Mancuso. And that's how we see it.





