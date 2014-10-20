Mixed reaction after Cavs player kisses sideline reporter

Allie Clifton moves on like a professional, but her reaction was amusing. (Source: cjzerovids on YouTube)

It's the kiss seen 'round the NBA. But now there's mixed reaction over the awkward moment.

Everything seemed normal at first between Cavs player Tristan Thompson and Fox Sports sideline reporter Allie Clifton last Friday during a pregame interview before the Mavericks game. Until the Cavs forward...got a little too forward.

After answering a few questions, Thompson winked and called Clifton the wrong name. Then he planted a kiss right on her head.

Clifton gracefully brushed it off, but the kiss still has a lot of people talking.

The Internet continued to buzz Monday. Thompson's kiss was called everything from hilarious to sexual assault.

Cavs fans had a wide range of responses.

"I thought he was going to kiss her on the cheek, but he kissed her in her hair, which was kind of strange."

"He already messed up on the name, which makes it even worse. It looked like she didn't even want the kiss."

"[I thought it was funny.] I did. I thought it was great!"

But not everyone had the same sense of humor.

"You have all these people around you and that's how you choose to behave?"

Then there were some who thought it wasn't a big deal to begin with.

"There are bigger fish to fry than who you putting your mouth on."

Some suggested Thompson should be penalized for his seemingly playful gesture. But so far, no word from the Cavaliers about the incident.

Clifton responded to Twitter fans on Monday:

Hey fans @RealTristan13 thing was inside joke & not a big deal. We have a good working relationship. All is good. Can't wait 4 @cavs tonight

