Hospital partners with school district to provide free flu shots

Akron Children's Hospital is teaming up with local schools to get kids immunized, offering free flu shots at nearly a dozen

As 8-year-old Kristin Morehouse gets a flu vaccine, she knows exactly what the spray of medicine will do.



"I know that it will help me from catching the flu. And it might help my from catching Ebola," she said.



Well, almost. While the vaccine does not protect against the Ebola virus that's captured media headlines, it does fight off influenza, which as Michelle Wilmoth with Akron Children's Hospital explains, is much more common to catch and harmful for young children.



"53,000 people had flu last year, and of that 53,000 people, 108 children died," said Wilmoth, director of school health services.



Kristin is just one of the 2,000 students who received a free vaccination Tuesday as part of a program provided by Akron Children's Hospital. It's a proactive step the Akron School District is taking as flu season approaches.



"It felt like water going up your nose," said one student.



This week, nurses will visit 54 Akron schools and administer the vaccine to as many students and staff that sign up.



"Every year, the CDC works to identify which are the most common strains of flu," said Wilmoth.



The vaccine is given in a nasal mist spray or a shot, but anyone under the age of 49 is advised to get the spray.



19 Action News reporter Shanice Dunning even sat down to get her first flu vaccine ever. Just as the kids told her, it was quick and painless.



Wilmoth says she hopes this quick and easy effort now will prevent serious illness in the months to come.



"It protects the community by having immunity within the school building against flus," said Wilmoth.



