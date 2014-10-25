Attention Kmart and Sears Shoppers: 77 Stores Closing

They are the stores that used to be industry leaders. For many of us, Sears and Kmart were places we remember going as kids to shop with our parents.

Cindy Szabo even worked at the Kmart on Lorain Road in Cleveland as a teenager.

"I did -- 16, 17 and 18. As soon as I went to college, I had to stop. You go in there. You remember a lot of stuff. So, it's difficult watching them go away," said Szabo, of Westpark.

Sears Holdings Corporation just announced they will be closing 77 stores, including the Sears store in Solon. A company spokesperson has said the move is part of a cost-cutting measure. More than 5,000 people will lose their jobs.

But the news is not that surprising, considering Kmart in Westlake already closed in April. Additionally, Kmart on Brookpark Road announced it would be closing back in July.



It's barely three months later, and the place is completely closed down. A total of 200 people have lost their jobs.



"That's difficult. That's hard. That's bad. We don't need anybody else to lose jobs. We don't need that to happen," said Tanay Mattis, of Cleveland.



Experts say the fact that many of the stores are set to close before the holidays may be an indication of just how bleak their financial future is. The holiday shopping season usually gives retailers a huge boost to their bottom line.

Competition is obviously fierce. All you have to do is talk to shoppers about their habits.



"I do a lot online. So, that's probably why the stores are closing," said one woman, who didn't want to be identified.



"I think Target and Walmart -- those are big competitors. That affects everybody," said Nancy Waugaman, of Cleveland.



Employees at the Kmart store on Lorain Road in Cleveland say it will remain open. That's caught the attention, and at least for now, the relief of these Kmart shoppers.



