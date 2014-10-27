Local teachers training for active shooter situations - Cleveland 19 News Cleveland, OH

Local teachers training for active shooter situations

Last Friday freshman Jaylen Fryberg opened fire at his Washington State High School. 

He shot four students, ultimately killing two, before turning the gun on himself.  It's a sight Americans have seen far too often.

"We need our educators to use force and violence to stop the violence and save lives," said Jim Irvine, President of the Buckeye Firearms Association. 

The Buckeye Firearms Association is an organization committed to training teachers to respond to active shooter situations. 

"We've spent over a quarter of a million dollars to train 300 teachers," said Irvine. 

The program is called F.A.S.T.E.R, and it's an intensive three day training that shows educators how to shoot, how to negotiate with a killer, and takes teachers through a simulated shooting. 

"The common comment is, 'I'm a changed person. I'm a different person'," said Irvine. 

The Buckeye Firearms Association keeps the schools confidential, but Irvine says 30-40 districts across Ohio, including some in Cuyahoga and Summit Counties have completed the F.A.S.T.E.R training. 

There has been some opposition from educators who claim the training is unnecessary. Irvine points to the past as precedent, and says we should never stop striving to keep schools safe. 

"Don't ever lose that sense of madness that we have to teach our teachers to kill kids that are coming to kill students," said Irvine. 

