Historic home in Painesville could be demolished

A home on Mentor Avenue in Painesville, was built in late 1800's. But it may not be standing by year's end.It's been vacant for three years, and is owned by Bank of America after foreclosure. It's last owner stripped all the valuablearchitectural features and it's condemned because of structural issues. Now the city has submitted it for demolition.Community Development Director, Doug Lewis says they're acting now because of money available through the Lake County LandBank."They will pay for 100% of the abatement, asbestos and the demolition of the property. But come next year that won't be availableto the city," said Lewis.He fears if they let it go any longer, they risk the property falling into even deeper disrepair. And other homeowners tell19 Action News there have been squatters living there."If it's going to be an eyesore soon, then I don't mind it being torn down," said neighbor Chas Irish.Neighbors in the historic district are split about how best to proceed."I've been in Painesville for 40 years. I hate to see these old houses go. They're lovely," said Lillian Naticchia.What would make both sides happy would be a buyer who swoops in to rehab the home and restore it to its former glory. But unlessthat happens soon, this piece of Lake County history will likely be erased.