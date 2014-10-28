TNT brings Kendrick Lamar to Cleveland for Cavs home-opener party

Large crowds are expected to jam the downtown area and take part in the festivities for the Cavs home opener, which means traffic headaches for everyone. But being prepared could ease your pain.

If there's any place to to be in Cleveland on Thursday night it's The Q!

"Everyone is going to be here that night. If you're not here you don't even exist in Cleveland," said Rashad Bandy.

LeBron James is making his official return at the Cavs home opener against the Knicks. And for the fans that can't get into the game, TNT is also sponsoring a line up of entertainment including a free concert with Kendrick Lamar and a guest appearance by comedian Kevin Hart.

For fans, Lamar's visit to Cleveland is the cherry on top of an already highly-anticipated day!

"His flow is insane, his lyrics are dope," said Marlon Sarino who is looking forward to Lamar's concert.

Lamar is a hip-hop artist from Compton, California. Last year he received a total of seven Grammy nominations for Best New Artist, Album of the Year and Best Rap Song. He's known for his chart topping hits; "Swimming Pools" and "Poetic Justice."

"He's unique and he has some real originality," added Sarino.

"He's really hip-hop," said Bandy.

On Thursday, the parking lot directly across from The Q will be turned into a stage for the concert. TNT says that there's a capacity limit of 5,000 people.



"We're telling people if they want to be apart of it just get down here early and be ready for a great evening," said Tracy Marek, Chief Marketing Officer of the Cleveland Cavaliers.

The public event starts at 4 p.m. Thursday, and the concert begins at 7 p.m. After the concert, the lot will turn into a watch party with a national broadcast of the game on TNT at 8 p.m.

