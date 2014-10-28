Brush with death leaves construction worker asking questions

Tom Neelon never saw it coming."One second later and I would have stepped off that truck, and that car would have cut me in half. It's just by the grace of God that that didn't happen to me," said Neelon.It was the middle of the day on Monday, Oct. 27. The sun was shining, but that didn't stop a driver in a red Volkswagen Jetta from slamming into the back of Neelon's work truck on I-480 in North Olmsted. Neelon has worked in traffic control for construction sites for 24 years, for a company called Trafftech. He had just picked up a sign and moved to the back of his truck when the collision happened."Next thing I knew, I heard a crash, flying through the air. I covered my head and landed on the ground. My elbow hit - rolled or something down the hill," described Neelon.Amazingly, Neelon and the driver of the Volkswagen Jetta escaped with only minor injuries, but Neelon wants to know why this accident happened in the first place."I was off the road. My truck had flashers on. I don't know how she couldn't have seen me. Honest to God, I don't know how she couldn't have seen me," added Neelon.North Olmsted Police still haven't released the other driver's name. With retirement on the horizon, Neelon just wants to stay alive. This isn't the first time he's been hit, and some of his friends who work on road construction crews have been hit too. Hewants drivers; especially the ones he sees texting, reading, and putting make-up on, to listen up."Especially when you see the signs: road work ahead, bank on it that there is someone out there working, and bank on it that they want to go home to their families too at night," said Neelon.North Olmsted Police are still investigating. Neelon says he is in a lot of pain, and will have to have surgery on his arm.

