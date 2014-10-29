Dominic Mancuso’s Editorial: Banking on the Cavs

Here in Cleveland, we're on the cusp of something very special. For the first time in half a century, a local sports team is on course to do the seemingly impossible: win a league championship.

Yes, it's way too early to order the championship banner at The Q and teams, like the Bulls and the Spurs, won't go away quietly.

But odds-makers are picking LeBron James and the Cavaliers to win it all. And when's the last time you heard that about a team from Cleveland?

While there's plenty of basketball yet to play, it's not hard to get excited about the wine and gold -- not to mention the half billion dollars of excitement the team will likely pump into the local economy.

Let's face it, a “Ring for the King” could be the best thing to happen to Cleveland since -- well, since 1964.

So buckle up and enjoy the ride. It should be a fun season at The Q.

I'm Dominic Mancuso. And that's how we see it.

