Focus on the Flu: Cleveland Clinic doctor dispels myths about the flu vaccine

At a time when Americans are fixated on the speculative threat of Ebola, Cleveland's healthcare community wants to remind people to protect themselves against a tangible threat that kills 3,000 to 49,000 Americans annually – influenza. The Focus On Flu campaign is supported by The City of Cleveland, the Cleveland Department of Public Health, Cleveland Clinic, the Cuyahoga County Board of Health, The MetroHealth System, the Sisters of Charity Health System, and University Hospitals (UH).

Akron Children's Hospital is teaming up with local schools to get kids immunized, offering free flu shots at nearly a dozen schools.

Which flu vaccine is more effective for the upcoming 2014 flu season?

Reporter Shanice Dunning sits down with Dr. Susan Rhem. Dr. Rhem said getting the flu shot is one of the best ways to stay healthy during flu season. (Source: WOIO)

The three major Cleveland hospitals are working with the city of Cleveland and Cuyahoga County to explain some of the most common misconceptions about the flu and the vaccine. With all the concern about Ebola, healthcare officials want to remind the community that the flu is a real health issue in this area.

"There are a lot of myths about the flu vaccine," said Dr. Susan Rhem, with the Cleveland Clinic.

One of the most common myths are people thinking they don't need the vaccine because the flu isn't serious, but Rhem explains influenza can be deadly.

"Influenza is a very serious disease. It kills up to 49,000 a year and hospitalizes 200,000 people a year," said Rhem

Some may think getting a flu vaccine hurts, but Dr. Rhem says it depends on which vaccine they get. The flu shot may be mildly uncomfortable while being administered, but the nasal spray is a painless alternative for healthy people ages 49 and under.

"The vaccine generally works better in adults and the nasal spray works better in children," said Rhem.

Another frequent misunderstanding is that many think they can contract the flu from the vaccine.

"There is no active virus in the vaccine, " assured Rhem.

Rhem said people cannot get sick from the vaccine. They may feel the side effects, but those are actually a positive sign.

"As the immune system works to make antibodies, we feel some of the symptoms that might be associated with flu," said Rhem.

Rhem added that the mild side effects one may experience are nothing compared to the flu, and the vaccine is the best way to stay healthy.

