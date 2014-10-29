Ground broken for memorial of Sowell's victims

It's been five years since the discovery of 11 bodies inside the Imperial Avenue home of Anthony Sowell. On Wednesday, family and friends of the victims finally broke ground on a memorial to the women.This was a day many of the families said they weren't sure they would ever see.

"Yeah, it helps, especially for her children and my great-grandchildren, which was her grandchildren. They can have some some place to come," said Florence Bray, mother of one of the victims. "And the plants don't look nothing like the other plants that are here. I guess something is better than nothing after five years. I'll just put it that way."

In a ceremony that was highlighted with prayers, singing and a balloon release, ground was finally broken on a memorial garden project that will serve as a tribute to the 11 women who were lured to Sowell's home and killed.



Bishop Eugene Ward Jr., with the Greater Love Baptist Church, says there are commitments for $250,000 for the project. However, he says $250,000 more still needs to be raised.



Family members of the victims said they felt a sense of relief at the ceremony.



"It means joy. It means we've come a long way and things are getting done. At first, I had a little doubt because it took so long, but we were hearing it was coming to this park, where they were going to build a memorial park. And every day that I passed through the street, I hated to come walk this street to see this place like this, but it's a wonderful thing that it's being done," said Audrey Webb, sister to one of Sowell's victims.

