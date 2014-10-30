30 year season ticket holder reminisces on the Cavs

Fans in LeBron's old neighborhood in Akron have always supported him, but can't hold back their excitement of his return home.

Wayne Heritage shows his Cavaliers memorabilia. He has had season tickets for over 30 years. (Source: WOIO)

Cavs fans are known to be loyal fans, and Wayne Heritage has been standing by his favorite basketball team for the past 30 years.

"It's a big day of excitement for Cleveland," said Heritage. "It's been a lot of fun over the years."

Heritage has been a Cavs season ticket holder since the mid 1980's. That's a total of 2,460 season games.

"I've had a lot of favorites over the years and met a lot of players," said Heritage.

When Heritage purchased his first season ticket package seats were sold for just $15 dollars. Now you're lucky if you can find game parking at that price. He has seen a lot of ups and down's over the past three decades but he said the Cavs lowest day was when LeBron James left Cleveland to play for the Miami Heat.

"We became anti-LeBron fans and we rooted for the other teams to beat the Miami Heat," said Heritage.

Of course, now all is forgiven, and as all eyes in the sports world stay glued to Cleveland, Heritage has nothing but high hopes. He is confident that this year will be a championship year for the Cavaliers.

"Absolutely, there's no choice," said Heritage.

