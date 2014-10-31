Local Homeowners Leasing their Houses for RNC

We may still be more than a year away from the Republican National Convention. But people are already rolling out the red carpet, to their homes.

Many of the thousands who will descend upon our city for the RNC will need more than just a hotel room for a couple of days, so local homeowners are putting their houses up for lease and they can make a pretty profit doing it

Heta Chatterjee and her husband moved in to their Shaker Heights home only 3 months ago. But they've just put it back on the market for the week of the RNC.



"There's so much going on in Cleveland right now," Chatterjee said. "It's an exciting time to be here and to bring more people into the city and to accommodate those people for whatever their needs are would be wonderful."



Local Remax Realtor Katy Dix-Brahler already has about two dozen listings from other home owners also willing to move out come convention

time, and cash in.



"The delegates have their entourage and so many times they want to have their own little compound," Dix-Brahler said.



To be a good candidate, you need to own your home and you should have an umbrella insurance policy. The house should also be within 15

minutes of downtown.



"We've talked to a lot of the RNC people," Dix-Brahler said. "I've done my research with the Tampa people from the last convention."



"We love this city want to show people why we love it so much and being so close to downtown and still being able to have that home feel,

not have to stay in a hotel, we thought this would be a nice option," said Chatterjee.



The Chatterjee's house is listed for $4500 for the week.



"By January I anticipate having close to 70 listings," Dix-Brahler said. "We are really busy,"



