Painesville family prays for deportation miracle

Ricardo Ramos says the rosary inside St. Casimir's Church in Cleveland. He is giving thanks today that his dad is here in with his family for Father's Day, but that could soon change.

People come to St. Casimir's Church in Cleveland to pray all the time, but on Sunday, the Murilla family came to pray for a miracle."It's not the same anymore,” says 16-year-old Carlos Murilla, as he hangs his head.The teen breaks down during an interview about his father, Angel Murilla. Angel is a husband and father of four. His youngest is just 4 years old.After close to 20 years in this country, Angel is set to be deported on Tuesday. He has spent the last two decades earning money doing landscaping. His family lives in Painesville."He's been here for 20 years. He's been working really hard. He's been helping us get through. He just made one mistake, and we can't really talk to him anymore. It's kind of emotional," adds Carlos.A DUI back in 2009 started the deportation process for Angel.The family says they paid an attorney close to $30,000 trying to keep Angel here in the states, with no luck. Now, they say all they can do is pray for a miracle.People come to St. Casimir Church because they believe if they pray, a miracle will happen. In fact, 19 Action News documented something like that happening on Father's Day in 2014. We interviewed the Ramos family back then, when Ricardo Ramos was about to be deported. His young daughter started to cry when we asked her if she was afraid of what might happen.Nearly four months later, the Ramos family is still together. We found them heading into St. Casimir's Church on the same day the Murillas were bringing flowers and Mexican bread to a special mass for their father.

The Ramos looked relieved and happy. The Murillas are worried it may be too late for them.



"I just want him back - a chance to hug him at least,” says Carlos, who could become the head of his family if his father goes back to Mexico. "Just pray for me and my family because I want him back. It's hard."

