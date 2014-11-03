Voters say they support red light cameras in school zones

Cuyahoga County Board of Elections officials say the group who opposes the traffic cameras has now obtained enough signatures to get the issue on the ballot this November. This means voters will get to decide if the traffic cameras stay or go.

Red light and traffic cameras in Cleveland are a hot-button issue. Next week, voters will decide if the cameras stay or go. Cleveland's mayor hopes people make the right decision.

They are the machines that churn out tickets and also heated emotions, and many people have protested them."You don't have the same procedural rights as you would if you get one of these camera tickets from a real police officer,” said one man at a recent protest.Many have said that they think the red light cameras are a money grab for the city raking in close to $6 million a year for the City of Cleveland.

"It just seems like more of a money maker, more so than a safety issue, so I'm not going to vote for them," says Crystal Reed of Cleveland.



Now that election day is hours away, Mayor Frank Jackson is turning the camera on himself now - in a powerful commercial that evokes even more emotion about red light cameras.



"I know traffic cameras are not popular, but they have a very important job. They protect our children," says Mayor Frank Jackson in his promotional spot.

Bike Cleveland is now also rolling out their own campaign supporting red light cameras. Katherine Bulava was hit by a car that ran a light. There was no traffic camera there, and she wishes there was.

"People slow down when they see that they may get caught," says Bulava.

At the Board of Elections, it's difficult to tell exactly whether the traffic cameras will get the green light to stay - especially when you consider voters like Jac'Quay Bowers. She got a red light camera ticket, says she doesn't like them, but then says

"I will vote yes for the sole fact that it's helping children in school zones. That's what I like," said Bowers.

One important thing to remember about Issue 35 on Nov. 4, a YES vote means you would like to see the cameras taken down, a NO vote means you want them to stay.

