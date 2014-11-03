EMS feel prepared after Ebola scare on Cleveland's west side

The Cleveland Department of Public Health confirms that one person was transported to MetroHealth Medical Center after falling ill to what he claims may be Ebola. However, he has tested negative.

Crews responded to pick up the man experiencing Ebola-like symptoms on West 56 Street on Sunday. (Source: 19 Action News viewer)

On Sunday afternoon, Hoy Carmac didn't know what was going on when he saw EMS trucks blocking half of West 56Street, but when he saw paramedics in full protective gear, he knew it was serious.

"They kept telling us, 'Stay back! Stay back!'" said Carmac. "They came out with the suits, and taped the legs up, and we knew something was bad."

A man living a few houses down from Carmac called paramedics after experiencing flu-like symptoms. After asking a series of questions, EMS discovered the man had recently visited Africa, and took no chances.

They immediately taped off the area around the man's home as precaution.

"They were getting people panicked," said Carmac, describing neighbors watching the scene.

The man believed to be in his 50s was rushed to MetroHealth Hospital, where he tested negative for Ebola.

EMS Commissioner Nicole Carlton says her department, like many others across the country, are following new guidelines for Ebola that require people with Ebola-like symptoms to be handled with caution.

"The way he answered the questions and the uncertainty that we had, we treated him like he did have Ebola," Carlton explained. "When they call in with symptoms, we ask the question, 'Have you been to West Africa in the past 21 days?'"

Fortunately, this case was a false alarm. Still, Carlton says the way it was handled proves first responders are prepared for the worst.

"Everything worked, from the dispatchers taking the incoming call information, to the first responders, and to the paramedics," she said.

