Euclid and Chagrin Valley create joint dispatch center

An east side suburb is making some major changes to its police and fire services.

Euclid's City Council voted Monday night to eliminate local police and fire dispatchers and join a regional group. Those who voted for it say it means significant savings, equipment upgrades and no layoffs. But those opposed say the city is rushing this decision.

With regionalization and a budget in mind, the Euclid City Council voted to join the Chagrin Valley dispatch group in a move that will save the city $200,000 annually.

"We need to move our city forward, look into doing things a little more progressive. The old way of doing business is not going to help us do things better," said City Council President Kirsten Holzheimer Gail.

As part of the agreement, the council president says the current dispatchers, roughly a dozen, will not be laid off, but absorbed by Chagrin Valley. Making the move at this time also allows the city to take advantage of grant money to upgrade radio equipment for both police and fire.



"Our equipment is aging and reaching the end of its useful life, so that would be a cost the city would have to incur if we stayed on our own. And most cities like ours are struggling for tax dollars," explained Holzheimer Gail.

But the vote was split, 5-4. Among the nay votes was Ward 6 Councilman Pat Delany.



"When it comes to the citizens front line of protecting them, there is no margin for error. With this there will be a learning curve. And it's one of those votes on City Council when I hope I'm wrong," said Delany.



Delany says residents and others opposed would rather see regionalization in other departments.



"We could look at garbage collection, we could look at recreation, look at many other things. But when it comes to 911, that could be a sacred cow," said Delany.

The $200,000 savings is for the first four years. That figure is expected to grow to $300,000 for each year thereafter.

Copyright 2014 WOIO. All rights reserved.