Ebola monitoring period expires in Cleveland

During the Nov. 5 news conference, Mayor Frank Jackson, along with various local officials, held the final briefing on the Ebola situation in Cleveland.Lessons learned and best practices were shared, as well as additional information gained with the passing of the 21-day monitoring period for Ebola-like symptoms on Nov. 4."We feel confident that we are better prepared and what we need to do," said Toinette Parrilla, Cleveland Director of Public Health. "This has elevated our emergency response to the next level."Officials say that the CDC recognized Cleveland's preparedness during the Ebola scare in northeast Ohio. Mayor Jackson emphasized the success of the city's Ebola situation, was the result of local and state health agencies banding together and sharing resources.

"We are a stronger city and region, thanks to this Ebola response," said Parrilla.



Cleveland had been on alert since early October, when northeast Ohio native Amber Vinson visited the area.



The 29-year-old contracted the Ebola virus while caring for Thomas Eric Duncan at Texas Health Presbyterian in Dallas. He died on Oct. 9.



Vinson then flew from Dallas to Cleveland, and spent time in Akron, before going back to Dallas. She tested positive for Ebola the day after she returned to Dallas. Her travel led to her mother, stepfather and fiancé, along with more than 150 people, to be monitored by health officials in Ohio.



She was released from Emory University Hospital in Atlanta on Oct. 28.

Vinson's case forced area hospitals to work extremely fast with new guidelines and protocols. At the Cleveland Clinic, they've already built three isolation rooms for Ebola patients in just the past several weeks.

"We've spent $158,000 on the purchase of personal protective equipment," said Nicole Carlton, acting commissioner of EMS.



Officials say that first responders and nurses at all area hospitals have been extensively trained on putting on and taking off protective gear, as well as learning what questions to ask to determine if someone has been exposed to Ebola.



As for changes at Cleveland Hopkins Airport, officials say even though travelers from Africa will be tested at other international airports, if they travel through Cleveland, extra precautions will be taken.



"We will be notified that they have come through Africa, had a stop at one of those five international airports. Then we will conduct another screening, and they will then be part of our potential contact tracing," explained Parrilla.



The main point conveyed during the briefing was although the Ebola crisis has ended locally, it's time to focus on the flu and get ahead of that illness. The city is pushing a campaign to remind citizens to get vaccinated.



