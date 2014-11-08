Neighbors not surprised by elderly woman's sexual assault - Cleveland 19 News Cleveland, OH

LAKEWOOD, OH (WOIO) - Sunday marks Nancy Mobley's 17th year of living in the Westerly Apartments.  

When asked if she was surprised to hear a fellow resident had been sexually assaulted there, she said no.  

“I really wasn't surprised. This is an open place,” said Mobley. 

Mobley says it's common for people to walk in and out of Westerly with ease.

“Somebody is going out, and they let them go in, and you never know who's coming or going,” she explained. 

Perhaps this lapse in security is how two men got inside the complex early Wednesday morning. They went to an 85-year-old woman's apartment posing as maintenance men. Then one went inside and sexually assaulted her while they other waited outside.  

Mobley hopes after this incident, Westerly's management will do more to secure the building.  

“They should have security cameras at the end of each hallway,” she said. “There's people who walk around all night long trying door handles trying to get in.”

She admits she doesn't feel safe in her home, but her options are few.  

"I'm going to die here, or in a hospital, or nursing home. I can't move. I don't have the money to move."

Anyone with more information on the attack is urged to contact Lakewood Police at 216-521-6773.

