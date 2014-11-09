Pilgrimage to St. Casimir's Church: Families of local immigrants pray for reform

Ricardo Ramos says the rosary inside St. Casimir's Church in Cleveland. He is giving thanks today that his dad is here in with his family for Father's Day, but that could soon change.

Ricardo Ramos says the rosary inside St. Casimir's Church in Cleveland. He is giving thanks today that his dad is here in with his family for Father's Day, but that could soon change.

People come to St. Casimir's Church in Cleveland to pray all the time, but on Sunday, the Murilla family came to pray for a miracle.

People come to St. Casimir's Church in Cleveland to pray all the time, but on Sunday, the Murilla family came to pray for a miracle.

Family of Angel Murilla praying for him to remain in the U.S. (Source: WOIO)

The immigration debate heats up this week in Washington with some people from our area heading there to talk to lawmakers about immigration reform. One local family we introduced you to last week just lost their battle to stay together.

One week ago, St. Casimir's Church in Cleveland, was the place where the Murilla family came to pray for a miracle.

Angel Murilla had been in the U.S. for close to 20 years. The husband and father of four was facing deportation.

“It's not the same anymore,” said Angel's 16-year-old son, Carlos.

Unfortunately, the Murilla family's prayers to keep their father here went unanswered.

"My dad got sent to Mexico Tuesday. He's been there for a few days now. It's been difficult, but we talk to him every once in awhile," added Carlos Murilla.

Angel Murilla had gotten a DUI in 2009, and that started the deportation process for him.

After he landed back in Mexico, a pilgrimage was organized with other families that have been separated by deportation.

The soccer team that Angel Murilla coached in Painesville, where he also lived with his family, showed up at St. Casimir's to show their support.

"I have a lot of hope that he can come back with us,” said Carlos Murilla.

Many of the people who went to St. Casimir's for the pilgrimage now say they will head to Washington on Tuesday to push for immigration reform.

Former Staff Sergeant Elizabeth Perez is a 10-year veteran of the United States Marine Corp. Her husband was deported four years ago. She has strong words for those who say all illegal immigrants should be sent back.

"Come to my house for five minutes. Tell that to my sons," said Perez. "There's no avenue. The problem is there is no avenue. Everyone says, ‘Stand in line. Do it the right way.' There is no line. There's not a line for everybody. There is no other opportunity."

The Murilla family is holding out hope that lawmakers will also see the value in reuniting them. Until then, they're holding onto hope and some words from their father.

"He just says, 'Don't be upset,' and to be strong for him. As long as he knows that we are happy, he should be happy, too," said Carlos Murilla.