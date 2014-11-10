Officials: North Royalton native killed in train accident in Connecticut was not 'train surfing'

A 21-year-old North Royalton High School graduate was killed in a freak accident on a train.Brian McClellen collided with an electrical wire while on top of a train. Officials first believed the New York resident was performing a stunt when he was fatally injured Sunday.

On Wednesday, the Metropolitan Transit Authority ruled out 'train surfing' as a possible explanation for McClellen's death.

McClellen, an avid skateboarding stuntman and male model, was on fire when he was found on the roof of the Metro North service.



He was discovered shortly after 5 a.m. on Sunday in Greenwich, CT. McClellen was rushed to the hospital with burns on more than 90 percent of his body. He died 24 hours later.

"Brian made a mistake. He made a mistake," said McClellen's agent, Ryan Colby. "He had a future ahead of him."

Family and friends were leaving messages of support and sympathy on his Facebook page early Monday morning. McClellen spent a lot of time skateboarding.

"They would do their little jumping on a skateboard on a park bench. I would find that out and kind of yell at them," Colby said.

His agent doesn't want his former client and friend to be remembered for making for making a deadly daredevil decision.

"He was one of the most considerate guys I had. He would text me and ask me about the other models," Colby said.

The investigation into McClellen's death continues.

