Cleveland watches inaugural Veterans Day parade - Cleveland 19 News Cleveland, OH

Cleveland watches inaugural Veterans Day parade

Tuesday marked the first ever Veterans Day parade in Cleveland. (Source: WOIO) Tuesday marked the first ever Veterans Day parade in Cleveland. (Source: WOIO)
For years, the city has held a Veterans Day celebration at City Hall and Public Square. (Source: WOIO) For years, the city has held a Veterans Day celebration at City Hall and Public Square. (Source: WOIO)
Veteran John Young speaks with Mayor Frank Jackson. (Source: WOIO) Veteran John Young speaks with Mayor Frank Jackson. (Source: WOIO)

On Tuesday, the nation honored all who have served in the military. This year, Cleveland remembered its service men and women with its first Veterans Day parade.

"Veterans Still Serving" was the theme of the parade. As the procession marched down the streets of downtown Cleveland, they also stepped into history, marking the first veterans parade the city has ever seen.

"When you raise your hand and say that 'you solemnly swear to protect the United States' and give your life for that, that's a very solemn obligation," said veteran John Young. 

"It's due. And you can tell people enjoyed it, and we hope to make it bigger and better moving forward," said Cleveland Mayor Frank Jackson. 

For years, the city has held a Veterans Day celebration at City Hall and Public Square, but this is the first recorded Veterans Day parade. Without the work of one Cleveland police officer, it may have never happened.

"People said I couldn't do this and wouldn't have enough time to put this together," said Stephen Marrifield, a former Marine, and the special events coordinator for the Cleveland Police. 

Determined to set this year apart from the rest, Marrifield spearheaded the plans for the parade. He worked closely with a planning team and they pulled it off in just 40 days. 

On Tuesday, Mayor Jackson honored Marrifield for his work, but he says this act is only a continuation of the promise he made to serve his country years ago. 

"To write a check up to and including the price of your life, and hand that to somebody and say, 'Here, I'm here to serve. I'm here to help.' That's a very special group of people our veterans are," said Marrifield. 

Copyright 2014 WOIO. All rights reserved.

Top Story

special

CONNECT WITH US

Updated:

Connect with Cleveland 19! More>>

Powered by Frankly