Cleveland watches inaugural Veterans Day parade

Copyright 2014 WOIO . All rights reserved.

"It's due. And you can tell people enjoyed it, and we hope to make it bigger and better moving forward," said Cleveland Mayor Frank Jackson.For years, the city has held a Veterans Day celebration at City Hall and Public Square, but this is the first recorded Veterans Day parade. Without the work of one Cleveland police officer, it may have never happened."People said I couldn't do this and wouldn't have enough time to put this together," said Stephen Marrifield, a former Marine, and the special events coordinator for the Cleveland Police.Determined to set this year apart from the rest, Marrifield spearheaded the plans for the parade. He worked closely with a planning team and they pulled it off in just 40 days.On Tuesday, Mayor Jackson honored Marrifield for his work, but he says this act is only a continuation of the promise he made to serve his country years ago."To write a check up to and including the price of your life, and hand that to somebody and say, 'Here, I'm here to serve. I'm here to help.' That's a very special group of people our veterans are," said Marrifield.