Police seek suspects in North Ridgeville car break-ins

Police are looking for suspects after a series of car break-ins in North Ridgeville. (Source: WOIO)

A rash of car break-ins in one local suburb is stealing a neighborhood's sense of security. Now police are searching for the suspects.

"I lock everything," said Chuck Yurch. "They had opened it up, and everything was just thrown around."

When it happened to North Ridgeville resident Chuck Yurch, he didn't even notice at first.

"The neighbor said, 'You may want to check your car because there have been several guys going through cars in the neighborhood.' So I happened to open my door and look inside, and yeah, someone was definitely in there," explained Yurch.

Yurch was one of the lucky ones because nothing was stolen from his SUV.

"Nothing was missing. So I assume they are looking for computers or GPSs or something. But they definitely went through it, spent a few minutes in there going through everything," he said.

Police say a neighbor saw four men going through cars in the Meadow Lakes Development in North Ridgeville. A laptop computer, gold ring and $800 in coins were among what was stolen. In all, four cars were broken into.

At least one neighbor said they put in a security system because of the thieves.

Yurch admits he left his doors open.

"Mine was. I can't speak for everybody else. Bad habit. I don't usually think anything of it in this neighborhood. But now I'll have to make sure I lock everything," he said.

Copyright 2014 WOIO. All rights reserved.