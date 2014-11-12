Cleveland Clinic's Mobile Health Unit hits the road

The Cleveland Clinic is taking its first-class care on the road to get medical care to kids and teens, who might not otherwise see a doctor.

Fifth grader Clint Hall didn't have to make an appointment to see a doctor, or even take a trip to her office. Instead, he walked across the parking lot of Barack Obama Elementary School in Maple Heights and into the healthcare of the future.

"I like it. It's bright, like a hospital," said Hall.

It's called the Cleveland Clinic Mobile Health Unit and it's a medical center on wheels. On Tuesday, it made its debut in Maple Heights, but other schools in Euclid, Lakewood, and Brooklyn have also signed contracts for it.

The Mobile Unit has two examination rooms, a waiting room, and a restroom. Sick students can be diagnosed by a doctor right on the spot.

Whether it's a cold, stomach ache, or sore throat, students can come to the mobile unit and see a doctor, like Deb Lonzer, and even get a prescription for their illness.

"We don't turn anyone away. If you have insurance, we'll bill your insurance and if you don't have insurance, we have people on the back end who can work with you," said Lonzer, chair of community pediatrics at the Cleveland Clinic.

Buffy Hall, Clint's mother, is pleased with what the Mobile Health Unit offers.

"It's very convenient. Instead of me coming to pick him up and having to miss work," she said.

Lonzer says Cleveland Clinic's overall goal with the mobile unit is to offer preventative care and catch illnesses in the beginning stages.

"Really what we're trying to figure out is what are the common diagnoses for these kids, so that we can keep them in school getting educated," Lonzer explained.

