Dermatologist approved products for winter dry skin

Snow has made its official return to Cleveland, and with the chill also comes the common problem of winter dry skin.

"Wintertime is horrible! Your skin itches so bad you want to rip it off," said Nicole

People turn to many different products to moisturize their dry skin during the months, but with so many to choose from, which ones do the experts rank as the best?

In a recent article on Oprah.com, dermatologists ranked the seven best skin products, and all of them cost under $20 dollars. When it comes to your face, the experts say $14 Aveeno Ultra Calming Daily Moisturizer is ideal for sensitive skin.

For the body, try AmLactin Moisturizing Lotion. This product was once only available by prescription, but now you can get your hands on it without a doctor for $16.50.

If you want something less expensive, there's all purpose Eucerin Aquaphor cream for $6.

And finally for your hands, there's Keri Long Lasting Hand Cream. It's just $5.50 and the experts say the Mineral oil in the cream, traps moisture in the skin, even after you wash them.

