One-on-One with Chefs Michael Symon and Carla Hall

One-on-One with Chefs Michael Symon and Carla Hall

If you really want to indulge your taste buds a little bit-- you're going to want to get to the IX Center this weekend. 

The Fabulous Food Show kicked off today with the guy that put Cleveland's food scene on the national map. Celebrity chefs are the new rock stars, and this year's Fabulous Food Show headliner is our own Iron Chef, Michael Symon. 
 
Nearly 25,000 people are expected to flood the Fabulous Food Show over the weekend to get a real taste of Cleveland.

"We're having a big party, a lot of local restaurants, live polka band which to me really sums up Cleveland…pirogues, beer and polka,"
said Symon.

Michael Symon and Carla Hall, among the celeb chefs doing live demos and sharing tips with local fans.

"I'm doing something with turkey. I'm also doing a chutney that you can make and give away as gifts, but I'm also pairing that with grilled
cheese. I think that people will find comforting, homey goodness, but with a twist," said Hall.

Symon says it's events like this that are convincing the rest of the country that Cleveland is a culinary destination.

"When my chef friends from around the country come to town the first place I take them from the airport is the West Side Market...because
nothing like that exists anywhere in the country.  And they're instantly impressed," said Symon.

Chef Symon says the West Side Market is a major influence on his new barbecue restaurant, Mabel's, that'll open next door to Lola in the
spring.

"The build-out is a little bit of a big project, lots of custom smokers, reinforcing floors to hold up the 2,000 pound smokers. It's going
to be true live fire BBQ," he said.
 
The Fabulous Food Show runs through Sunday evening. 

