No surprise, kids having more fun in snow than adults

With a day off from school, Timberly and Autumn Clute know exactly how to spend the day."Play in the snow all day or at least until I'm allowed to," Timberly said.There's no winter blues over this way. In fact through eyes of children it all looks a lot less stressful. There's no car to winterize and no to be late to because of the snow. Here, it's all smiles, snow angels, and snow men.Mom Tina agrees that adults, unlike children, tend to have a somewhat jaded view of the snow."I think kids are filled with so much energy when they see it , but adults are grown up and they like to stay in the house," Tina said.

Sure, snow can cause traffic jams, make it difficult to drive, and be a hassle overall, but it's here and you might as well have fun with it.

Or have some fun first, and then make it a profit like Amir Hamilton and his friend. Never mind the slippery conditions, they're planning to ride their bikes toward yards to shovel and make some quick cash.

"Winter is fun and it's fun shoveling, making money too," Hamilton said

So although snow comes with bitter cold, perhaps us adults can lose the bitter attitude and adopt a fresh take on the inevitable season that comes every year.

