Mourners visit bar where Akron officer was shot - Cleveland 19 News Cleveland, OH

Mourners visit bar where Akron officer was shot

Officer Justin Winebrenner was shot during a fundraiser at Papa Don's Pub. (Source: Akron Police) Officer Justin Winebrenner was shot during a fundraiser at Papa Don's Pub. (Source: Akron Police)
Many left signs of support in honor of the fallen officer. (Source: WOIO) Many left signs of support in honor of the fallen officer. (Source: WOIO)
Suspect Kenan Ivery faces several charges in the shooting. (Source: Akron Police) Suspect Kenan Ivery faces several charges in the shooting. (Source: Akron Police)
AKRON, OH (WOIO) - Investigators arrived on the scene and appeared to be searching for something only steps away from Papa Don's Pub in the 1800 block of Market Street on Sunday. 
 
A sign on the door says the place is closed. Just hours before, a suspect opened fired, shooting several people, including an off-duty Akron police officer. 
 
Justin Winebrenner, 32, was rushed to Akron City Hospital, where he died.

"I'm at a loss. He was a great guy," said Brian Dean, a longtime employee of Papa Don's, where a fundraiser was being held on Saturday night.
 
One source said the suspect was causing trouble and was asked to leave. Although the man left, he came back and opened fire.

"Stupidity. Ignorance. That's all I can say," added Dean, when he was asked why the shooting happened.

The flag outside Papa Don's was flying at half-staff on Sunday morning. 
 
Officer Winebrenner had a special connection to the bar.

"Justin was an off-duty police officer that was here. He is the fiancé of the owner. It's sad," said Dean.

A group of men showed up to place posters with messages of sympathy and support. One read: “We love you Justin. To one of the best men I've ever met. RIP brother." 

Officers apprehended the suspect, Kenan D. Ivery, 35, of Akron. Ivery has been charged with one count of aggravated murder and five counts of felonious assault with a weapon.

Copyright 2014 WOIO. All rights reserved.

Powered by Frankly