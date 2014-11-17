Akron Zoo feels the roar of winter

They grabbed the attention and hearts of everyone at the Akron Zoo on Monday. Malaya and Makalu, two Snow Leopard Cubs, romped and played in the snow for the first time ever, slipping and sliding down a rock, and then rolling over and over on the white ground."Some of the animals, like the snow leopard cubs, really enjoy this weather. Their first snow. So they were very excited to explore and see what it was all about," said David Barnhardt, director of marketing and guest services at the Akron Zoo.Later, the exhausted cubs napped on a heated rock.Only a few steps away, some South American Penguins took a dip in a heated pool of water.

Zookeepers, like Shannon Benedict, have to take special steps to care for many of the animals in the snowy and cold conditions.



"We will brush off all the perching in case she feels a need to climb or get active for any reason. We put extra straw out. Sometimes we'll line the bottom with aspen or some other kind of material to keep it warmer," explained Benedict.



If temperatures plunge into the single digits, a zoo emergency response team meets to discuss any extra precautions that may need to be taken to keep the animals safe.



"The snow leopards may okay, but a bird may not be okay. So we go through all those scenarios and see what we have to do. We got to make sure the water is not freezing over and that the animals have water, things like that," added Barnhardt.

Zookeepers have fun with it all, too. They build snowmen for animals, like the Himalayan Tahr and Red Panda, that are quickly torn down when it's playtime.



"As much as we dislike at times working in this weather, to see our animals have a good time makes it totally worth it," said Benedict.

