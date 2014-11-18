Second face transplant surgery performed at Cleveland Clinic

It took more than 24 hours in the operating room, about a dozen primary surgeons and twice that many support staff at The Cleveland Clinic, to give a second patient a second face."He was involved in a auto accident, had a lot of facial destruction," said Dr. Frank Papay, Chairman of the Dermatology and Plastic Surgery Institute at The Cleveland Clinic, who co-directed the project.He says this was even more extensive than their first successful face transplant in 2008. "We actually added a few more blood vessels to make the face transplant more robust. And that took a lot of study, a lot of anatomic studies to prove that this was going to work," said Papay.Surgeons replaced two-thirds of the patient's scalp, his forehead, upper and lower eye lids, eye sockets, nose, upper cheeks, upper jaw, upper teeth, facial nerves, salivary glands, facial muscles and skin. This was all done through a composite transplant from a single donor. "Most people when they donate, donate their kidney or heart...but we also have to take it to the next level to make sure the family and the loved ones understand they're donating part of someone's face to reconstruct and change the life of someone else," said Dr. Papay.That's not to say that the patient looks just like the donor. "It's a mosaic...They're really creating a new face for the person," said Papay.The patient is doing well in therapy and hoping to go home soon.